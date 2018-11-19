American lovers of both fashion and architecture can get their fix in one hit this winter. OMA has designed an exhibition now open at the Denver Art Museum chronicling the history of French fashion house Dior. From Paris to the World winds a sinuous path through a floor of the angular Daniel Libeskind–designed building, “as a nod to Christian Dior’s obsession for his Granville garden,” and the meandering path that runs through it, according to a statement from OMA. The path takes visitors through a timeline of the label’s work, and its history with various high profile designers, including Yves Saint Laurent, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and its current creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

OMA designed the exhibition to conceptually bridge Dior’s clothing with Libeskind’s building. The design is built around aluminum surfaces, a reference to the museum’s titanium cladding, but the metal in the exhibition comes in curvilinear forms that relate to the flowing couture garments on display. The aluminum begins as a wavy backdrop for the displays that wend through Anschutz Gallery where the metal takes a variety of treatments to match the evolution of the clothing line over time. In the Martin and McCormick Gallery, the metal is used in a series of petal-shaped pedestals that create a valley-like space that displays the fashion house’s global inspirations.

Dior: From Paris to the World is on display now through March 3 at the Denver Art Museum.